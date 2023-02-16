Europe is one of the most common destinations for Colombians traveling abroad. Whether for reasons of study, business, tourism or for the dream of seeking a life with better conditions, European countries are usually one of the preferred options.

(Read also: Canada: requirements to be a caregiver and have the option of permanent residence)

Currently, Colombian citizens who have a passport can visit all the member countries of the Schengen area -27 European countries that have abolished controls on their internal borders- without having to apply for a visa. This measure applies to Colombian visitors who travel to Europe for short stays of up to 90 days.

(See also: Migration to the US: what will happen to Colombians who go through ‘the hole’)

However, there will be a novelty. This is the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), which will come into operation from November this year.

The ETIAS is a travel authorization that, according to the authorities, “will help to identify any security risk or irregular migration that visa-exempt visitors may present before they arrive at the borders of the European Union.” Similarly, “it will facilitate border crossings for the vast majority of travelers who do not pose such risks.”

Who should request it, from when and what cost will it have? Here’s what you need to know.

(Keep reading: How to get permanent residence if your spouse is from the US?)

Will Colombians have to request this permit to enter the countries of the European Union?



Yes. Non-EU visa-exempt citizens who plan to travel to the Schengen area for short stays will have to request a travel authorization through the ETIAS system before your trip. This includes Colombians, who can travel to the Schengen area without a visa for short stays.

Remember that the countries of the Schengen area are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Slovenia, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Countries Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Sweden and Switzerland.

Also note that the ETIAS will also be required for travel to Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Croatia.

(Also: Do ​​you live or want to live in the United States? These are the taxes you must pay)

Can this permit be considered as a visa?



No. The ETIAS is a travel authorization, and not a visa. It applies to non-citizens of the European Union who plan to travel to the Schengen area for short stays and who are already visa-free.

The ETIAS does not reintroduce visa-like obligations. So, it will not be necessary to go to a consulate to submit an application and no additional documentation will be required beyond a valid travel document. It will not entail any significant administrative burden for travelers and the entire process will be quick and easy.

Similar pre-travel authorization systems have existed for many years in other countries, such as the United States, Australia, and Canada.

(See also: Countries that prohibit searching for workers outside of working hours)

How will this permit be requested and from when will it have to be requested?



Once the ETIAS is operational, travelers will have to apply for an ETIAS authorization before your visit to the Schengen area. It only takes a few minutes to fill out an online application which, in the vast majority of cases (estimated to be over 95 percent), will result in automatic approval.

The process will be simple, fast and affordable for everyone.

According to current planning, ETIAS is expected to become operational from November 2023.

Will it have any cost?



The ETIAS authorization will cost 7 euros (about 36 thousand Colombian pesos, according to the current exchange rate), which will be a single fee.

It will be valid for three years and for multiple entries.

(It may interest you: These are the 1,000 vacancies for Colombians to work abroad)

To do the process…

The ETIAS electronic authorization will be mandatory for Colombian nationals, as well as for all other travelers visiting Europe from visa-exempt countries. Remember that this procedure must be done before traveling.

The application process requires that applicants have the following documents on hand when they want to apply online for ETIAS:

– A Colombian passport, valid for more than three months from the scheduled date of departure from the Schengen area.

– A current email address to receive the approved ETIAS authorization in digital format.

– A valid debit or credit card to pay the ETIAS visa waiver fee.

It is a mandatory requirement that all applicants for the new travel permit, including Colombian nationals, have a valid biometric passport that is electronically readable when they apply for their ETIAS. This document is also required when traveling through the European Union.

(You can read: Pornographic passport? France will ask for age certification to see ‘porn’)

Keep these facts in mind

To submit the online application for travel authorization, take into account the following information that you must complete:

– Colombian passport data, including the expiration date: if the document is close to its expiration date, the traveler must renew it before registering for ETIAS.

– Valid contact details, a physical address, as well as a current email where the candidate can receive the European travel authorization.

– Details about the traveler’s health and information about their travel plans.

The ETIAS application for Colombians incorporates security and background questions of the traveler, for example, if you have visited Europe before, if you have been denied entry in the past, etc.

(See also: Do ​​you telework and want to live in Spain? This is the visa that allows you to do so)

How can the request be made?

Registration will be online and will not require more than 10 minutes. This permission may be requested via smartphone, tablet or personal computer.



Applicants are encouraged to carefully review all information entered on the form for accuracy. Any errors or inconsistencies in the information may delay processing time or, in some cases, may result in denial of ETIAS.

Are Colombian visitors allowed to work in Europe with an ETIAS visa waiver?

No. ETIAS only grants Colombian citizens entry to Schengen zone countries traveling for tourism, transit to a third country, and business. ETIAS does not give holders permission to seek employment or long-term work in Europe.

Colombian passport holders found to be working in Europe with an ETIAS could have their travel authorization revoked and be deported from the Schengen area.

Colombian citizens wishing to work in the Schengen zone are advised to visit the embassy or consulate of the country in which they wish to seek employment. The embassy or consulate officials will inform you about the requirements needed to apply for a suitable work visa for the country in question.

(Also: The beautiful Spanish towns that you can buy)

How long can Colombian citizens stay in Europe?

With the ETIAS travel permit, Colombian passport holders are allowed to enter, travel and stay in any Schengen country for a maximum of 90 days during a 180-day period without having to apply for a visa. These terms begin the day the traveler lands on European Union soil.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING