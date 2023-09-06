Putin irritates with an alleged justification for the Ukraine war: the “ethnic Jew” Zelenskyj was installed to distract from “Nazism”.
Moscow – The Russian President Wladimir Putin verbally hits Ukraine again in an irritating way. On Tuesday (September 5), the world leader again provided an “explanation” as to why his army Ukraine war had to begin: “Western henchmen” would have the Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy installed to distract from “Nazism” in Ukraine.
It is not the first time that Putin has used absurd arguments to link the Ukrainian president’s Jewish origins with alleged National Socialism. Among other things, at the Economic Forum in St. Petersburg in Russia In mid-June, Putin called Zelenskyy a “disgrace to the Jewish people”.
Putin claims: “Western henchmen recruited ethnic Jew Zelenskyy”.
Now he repeated his allegations. According to reports from Ukrainian Pravda Putin explained to a journalist from the Kremlin-affiliated TV station VGTRK“Western stooges” had “placed an ethnic Jew at the head of modern Ukraine” to cover up “the misanthropic nature” of Ukraine.
Putin’s insane obsession with the Ukrainian president’s ethnicity is another manifestation of the Russian elite’s ingrained anti-Semitism.
“That makes the situation absolutely repugnant: that an ethnic Jew would cover up the glorification of Nazism and those who once led the Holocaust in Ukraine,” added the Russian leader.
‘Obsessed by Zelenskyy’s ethnicity’: Ukraine responds to Putin
The Ukrainian foreign ministry reacted strongly to Putin’s questionable statements about Zelenskyy. Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said Putin was obsessed with the Ukrainian president’s ethnic background. This is a sign of his “deep-rooted anti-Semitism”.
“We call on the world to strongly condemn the anti-Semitic statements made by the Russian President,” stressed Nikolenko. Moscow repeatedly justifies its attack on the neighboring country by claiming that Ukraine must be rid of “neo-Nazis”. Such statements cause great outrage in the West – especially because Zelenskyj is of Jewish descent.
