The head of the district police department for the Yuzhnoye Butovo district, Anton Ivanko, was detained in Moscow on suspicion of systematic bribes to cover illegal migrants, reports SHOT.

According to the publication, it was possible to detain the suspect red-handed, when a representative of the developer gave him 120,000 rubles. The major was paid to ignore the lack of registration of migrant construction workers and not send checks to them.

It became known that Ivanko received such bribes every month. Now the detainee is giving evidence, writes SHOT.

Earlier, the head of the Basmanny District Department of Internal Affairs was suspected of contract criminal cases.