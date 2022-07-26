Forces in southeastern Ethiopia killed 85 al-Shabab militants during border clashes on Monday, Ethiopian TV and a regional commander said, days after the terrorists launched rare attacks in the region.
The Ethiopian channel ETV said that Ethiopian forces had killed 85 Al-Shabab fighters and wounded and captured more in the Verver region, near the border with Somalia.
Last Thursday, the movement, which is linked to the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda, attacked two Ethiopian villages near the border with his country.
The commander added that the attack killed 17 Ethiopian policemen inside Somali territory, while 63 militants of the militant movement were killed.
