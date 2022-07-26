Eugene 2022 was full of emotions. Three world records were broken and another 12 championship records were set. The United States led the medal table with 33 in total during the first event of its kind to be held in this country. Balance.

In 10 days of exposing athletics at the highest level, the city of Eugene witnessed the return of the World Championships. The fear of massive contagion of Covid-19 was left behind, to give way to 49 tests in a calendar marked by emotions.

The United States led the medal table with 13 gold, nine silver and 11 bronze.followed by Ethiopia with four crowns, four sub-championships and two third places, to add 10 in total, while Kenyawho went on to win the 2015 World Cup in Beijing, was third with two gold, four silver and two bronze.

Peru was the most prominent country in Latin Americathanks to the performance of Kimberly García, who won the two tests of the walking program.

According to World Athletics, the growth of the World Championships in Athletics has been exponential in Eugene. ‘NBC’, producer of the event’s image, has estimated an average of two million viewers. This represents an increase of close to 160% since Osaka 2007.

Eugene 2022 has enabled significant social media growth for World Athletics. According to their report, they added 400,000 new followers.

For the president of World Athletics, Sebastian Coe, the edition has been a complete success. The World Cup has added new countries to the medal table, while, he assured, in 10 years the legacy of this organization will continue to generate a social impact in the so-called “Track Town” of the United States, Hayward Field, the usual setting for the National Championships of that country and the only valid North American Diamond League.

“All the sessions were sold out, this is the most watched World Cup in history, there has been participation in the finals of 79 countries, which represents an important statistic in the universality of the sport. Four countries went to the finals for the first time in its history In addition to this, seven countries won world medals for the first time. We have had a very important diffusion on social platforms, so we can say that it has been a great success, “said Sebastian Coe.

United States: dominance from end to end and the goodbye of Allyson Felix

The top world medal winner in athletics continued his hegemony at home. The United States fielded the best of their national track and field teams to claim victory at home. The performances of Noah Lyles in the 200, Sydney McLaughlin in the 400 with hurdles (world record included, with 50.68) and the farewell of Allyson Felixmade the track a real show.

Added to this was the victory in the queen event, the 100 meter dash, fred kerleywho along with teammates Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell made one of two podium sweeps for the Stars and Stripes, along with the 200 led by Lyles.

Fred Kerley crosses the finish line ahead of his compatriots Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Brommel in the 100 meter final at the Oregon World Championships, July 17, 2022 © AP/David J Phillips

Allyson Felix, the top medal winner in this event, climaxed during the opening and final day of the world championships. She was the first after winning the bronze medal in the mixed relay and then when she returned to Hayward Field to surprisingly take part in the 4×400 relay, which in the end she took the gold medal.

Latin America and the Caribbean were protagonists at Hayward Field

The entire podium Jamaica in the women’s 100 meters, the gold medal of the Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo in the 400 meter dash and the defense of the championship by Andersson Peters in the javelin, they stood up for the Caribbean in the Eugene World Cup, along with what was shown by Marileydi Paulino in the complete return to the track and the victory of the mixed relay of his country, Dominican Republic.

Latin America also shone thanks to the Venezuelan Yulimar Rojaswho became the first three-time world champion in triple jump history, and the Brazilian Alison Dos Santoswho won the 400 m hurdles with a championship record.

Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas celebrates after winning the triple jump final at the Oregon World Championships in Athletics. Eugene, Oregon, USA, July 18, 2022. © Brian Snyder/Reuters

A closing full of historical moments

Two of the three world records were produced on the final day. the nigerian Toby Amusan He made a series of semifinal and final in the 100 meters with hurdles that will not be so easy to forget. He set a record in the penultimate phase with 12.12, and then to win the gold medal he marked a 12.06 that left the Hayward Field attendees speechless but could not be homologated due to the wind in favor.

For its part, Armand Duplantis registered a new record in his sports history (the fifth world) after obtaining an unbeatable mark of 6.21 m that made him world champion, as well as lord and master of the pole vault, the man who has exceeded six meters the most times .

A record 79 countries had finalists, up from 76 in Doha in 2019. Liberia, Niger, Pakistan and Samoa reached a final for the first time in World Championship history.

The closing of the World Cup has been positive and it is expected that from next week the hotbed of athletics will begin to bear fruit when the Junior World Championship opens, which will be held in the city of Cali, Colombia.