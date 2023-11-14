The project is supposed to be completed by 2025, and is expected to provide many job opportunities that will reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

Adverse Sergo, director of the Green Legacy Project in Ethiopia, says on this subject: “By planting billions of seedlings, we seek to preserve the soil in our country and the Horn of Africa region to preserve our forest heritage and increase the current natural forests. With the Green Legacy Initiative, we are restoring the deteriorating ecosystem by preserving Biodiversity, and therefore the Green Legacy Initiative also aims to contribute to mitigating and adapting to climate change after drought has become a very serious challenge in the Horn of Africa and also globally.”

The project, through which the Ethiopian government intends to reach 50 billion seedlings by 2025, has provided job opportunities for more than 800,000 people, making interest in the project a priority for the state and the population’s concerns.

Samira Iyallo, one of the participants in tree planting, adds: “The Green Footprint Project is a vital project. During this phase, we plant more than 50 million seedlings, not only for the purpose of improving the environment, but also to obtain vegetables and fruits in different seasons, and thus it is considered a This activity is very important to us because of the many benefits it brings to us, in addition to being a national project.”

The project also finds great support in the country’s various regions, with environmental organizations praising this step, through which Ethiopia is trying to limit climate change and provide a suitable environment for millions of residents.

Within a few years, the green footprint in Ethiopia and the entire neighboring region will bring about a major shift in improving the climate after Ethiopia planted more than 30 billion seedlings as part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and global warming facing the world in many regions.