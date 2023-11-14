Four cardiac arrests during liposuction surgery: Luana Andrade died at just 29 years old. She was friends with Neymar

An unspeakable tragedy has struck Luana Andrade, a beautiful Brazilian model and influencer just 29 years old. Last November 7, she underwent liposuction surgery on her knees, during which she suffered cardiac arrest. She passed away a few hours later and after three more arrests. The heartbreak of her boyfriend and friend Neymar.

Credit: joaohadad – Instagram

The The world of social media is in shock for what happened to one of Brazil’s most loved and followed models and influencers.

This is Laura Andrade, a social media personality with over half a million followers, who lost her life last November 7th in dramatic circumstances.

Very beautiful, with an almost statuesque physique, for many she had inexplicably decided to undergo surgery knee liposuction.

She had entrusted herself to gods private doctorswho underwent the aforementioned surgery at the beginning of last week.

During the operation, however, something went wrong and Luana suffered a first cardiac arrest.

Credit: luandradel – Instagram

The doctors interrupted the operation and tried to keep the young woman alive, who in the meantime had three more heart attacksunfortunately fatal.

The hospital Sao Luiz of Sao Paulo, in a note, explained what happened:

The surgery was interrupted and the patient underwent tests that revealed massive thrombosis. She was transferred to intensive care where she underwent medications and hemodynamic treatments. After three more cardiac arrests, she was pronounced dead around 5.30am on Tuesday. What killed her was a pulmonary embolism.

The heartbreak of Neymar’s death

Credit: luandradel – Instagram

Lots of i condolence messages appeared on the web, of those who were shocked by what happened to the social media star.

Among many, Neymar also exposed himself. The Brazilian football star, he wrote that he lost a Dear friend.

Devastating, heartbreaking, the farewell letter written by JoaoThe fiancé of Luana. Here are his words: