THE living robotswhich combine artificial components with natural cells and tissues, are rapidly becoming a reality. This technological evolution requires specific rules and an open public debate. The appeal comes from a group of international researchers, who have published their concerns and recommendations in the journal of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States, PNAS.

The need for regulation

Donato Romano, researcher at the Institute of Biorobotics of the Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisastates: “Regulation is essential for a new and expanding research field such as bio-hybrid robotics, which straddles biology and the artificial world”. Research in this field has recently attracted growing international interest, but is still little known by the general public and the media.

Living Robots: Ethical Implications of Bio-Hybrid Robotics

The authors of the articleRafael Mestre of the University Of Southampton and Aníbal Astobiza of the University of the Basque Country, have identified three key areas where bio-robots pose unique ethical issues:

Interactivity: How these robots interact with humans and the environment. Integrability: Their possible use for bio-robotic organs or limbs. Morality: The ethical and moral impacts of their use.

An example concrete of ethical implications concerns the use of insects “cyborg” with implanted electrodes. Romano emphasizes that their research Yes focus on non-invasive animal-robot interactive systems, to preserve biodiversity and monitor the environment.

“Technology must support man and the environment, not the other way around,” says Romano.

There robotics bio-hybrid could revolutionize various sectors, from ocean cleaning to medicine, but it is essential to address the ethical challenges to ensure development sustainable and respectful of human values.

The rapid evolution of robotics organic–hybrid raises requests important questions on how to integrate these new developments into our society. Public debate and appropriate regulation are essential to manage the emerging ethical challenges.

What do you think about bio-hybrid robotics? What are, in your opinion, the main ethical challenges to face?