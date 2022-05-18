She was not silent. Ethel Well She was outraged after hearing the comments of Janet Barboza, who did not hesitate to comment on the behavior of Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter in her courtship with Julián Alexander. During the “America today” program, this Tuesday, May 17, the hosts spoke about the behavior of couples from the local show business.

Everything happened when the specialist Lizbeth Cueva analyzed the responses of the drivers and Korina Rivandeneira, who was a guest in the magazine. On this occasion, the public figures had to reveal how they would act in different scenes with their partners and thus find out if they know how to control their emotions.

What did Janet Barboza say?

One of the queries was whether they would let their boyfriends participate in ‘pichangas’ or accompany them during the meeting. Despite the fact that Ethel once revealed that she had prohibited the producer from attending these types of events, she changed her mind about it, since she prefers to cheer on her fiancé.

Given this, the popular “Rulitos” attacked his partner. “After everything we have heard from Ethel Pozo (…) she puts an application on it to find out where her boyfriend is. In addition, she does not give him permission to go to pichangas and she does not want him to like photos of girls, ”she commented.

Response from Ethel Pozo to Janet Barboza

The writer also took the statements of the “Queen of moves” with displeasure and reminded her of her romantic relationship with Miguel Bayona, who is not in Peru.

Ethel Pozo responded loud and clear to Janet Barboza. Photo: Capture America TV.

“The day Mrs. Janet Barboza has a stable relationship here in the country, she will be able to give her opinion, because right now, obviously, she cannot put a location because she does not know where she is. (her boyfriend) cannot go to pichangas because he is not in the country. It’s more, We don’t know which country in the world Mr. Bayonne will be in right now . So, the moment you have a stable relationship here, we ask you”.

Ethel Pozo speaks sends a message about infidelity

After the ampay of Aldo Miyashiro with Fiorella Retiz, the popular ‘Giselo’ went out to the main streets of downtown Lima to find out people’s opinion on whether men are born or become unfaithful. However, Ethel Pozo was outraged by the response of the respondents. “I respect the opinion of those interviewed, but it is not in the genes, it is in the values, in the pillars, in the home, in fostering, when he is little, not saying: ‘Come on, look at the little girl, how cute.’ Unfortunately, there is a lot of culture of machismo in which it is cool or super cool to be with several women and cheat on one and the other, “she specified.

Will Ethel Pozo invite the ‘Activator’ to her marriage?

Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter is finalizing details for her marriage to Julián Alexander. Ethel Pozo revealed that she already has her guests; However, her classmates asked her if Anthony Aranda, who is the partner of her friend, Melissa Paredes, appears on her list. To this, the driver responded. “Why are they targeting me? My friend is Melissa. My wedding is beautiful and wonderful, which I have been planning for a year, do not put me in trouble, “she explained.