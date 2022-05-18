Since the advent of hybrid technology in Formula 1 (2014), it is the first time that the Mercedes e Toto Wolff they find themselves witnessing as spectators a world championship fight which – for the moment – seems to exclude the Silver Arrows. The superiority shown by Ferrari and Red Bull in this first part of the season is too evident to let us hope for a recovery of almost a second per lap by the men headed by the Austrian manager. In any case, in Formula 1 you can never rule out anything and the last resort for the Anglo-German team seems to be the next stage in Barcelona, ​​where the team seems to be able to bring a new fund and new wings and in the event of a negative response. it may decide to focus its efforts directly on the 2023 project.

Meanwhile, Toto Wolff has already had a clear idea of ​​the fight between Ferrari and Red Bull – which at the moment sees Leclerc points prevailing by 19 among the drivers and the Cavallino by 6 among the constructors – and on who is the number one candidate for the world crown 2022: “Last year Verstappen he drove a slower car than ours and won the title. Now instead he has the fastest car available and therefore everything will be easier for him. The prediction hangs on his side“. At least in words, the 50-year-old from Vienna does not rule out an overbearing return of Mercedes: “We have not raised the white flag, only five races have passed. The world championship can also return to smile at us, also because in terms of points we are not so far behind“. In the interview with oe24, Wolff finally highlighted the importance of Montmelò for his team: “Barcelona will be interesting for us, because we tried in February. But we have to be realistic, we are still the third force behind Ferrari and Red Bull ”.