Programmers from St. Petersburg State University have created a dating site with unusual functionality

“Our idea is to select a couple according to the parameters specified using the voice. For this, the Cattell psychological test is used, which determines the character of a person,” project leader Yegor Krasilnikov told Izvestia.

The software works as follows: when registering on a social network, the user records several voice messages. In total, you are asked to answer five questions. Among them, you need to describe the most interesting incident from life, an unusual experience, what achievement a person is proud of and what an ideal relationship should be like.

The resulting voice samples are analyzed using artificial intelligence, and the neural network determines the person’s character.

After which the user selects the necessary personal characteristics of the future partner. Among them are sociability, intelligence, emotional stability, dominance and expressiveness – in each of the points you need to select a percentage from 0 to 100.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Responsible match: Russia has developed an analogue of Tinder with AI