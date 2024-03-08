Ethel Pozo and the characters invited to the program 'América hoy' this Friday, March 8, talked about various topics related to couples. Thus, at one point, they were all asked about the things they did not like about the people with whom they have a romantic connection. However, Gisela Valcárcel's daughter She surprised by telling something that few knew about her husband Julián Alexander. Her colleagues were surprised by what she said.

How did Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander meet?

Melissa Paredes He was the key figure in the couple's union, as reported by the host of 'América hoy' to a local media a few months ago. I find her with Julian Alexander It occurred during the launch of the soap opera 'Dos Hermanas', an event in which both connected instantly.

“He was Melissa Paredes' director (in 'Two Sisters') and she introduced me to him. Sometimes I start to think that if she had not worked with 'Meli', she would not have met him,” Gisela's daughter shared with Trome in November 2021.

Ethel Pozo married Julián Alexander in September 2022.

What did Ethel Pozo reveal about her husband?

Ethel Pozo received Yiddá Eslava on 'América Hoy' this Friday morning to commemorate Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 8. During the talk with the former reality girl, the question arose about what each one does not tolerate from her partner. Ethel, daughter of Gisela Valcárcel, shared her distaste for the passion that her husband, Julián Alexander, has for soccer, especially his fervent support for the University Sports team.

He mentioned that this hobby has interfered with his plans, like the previous weekend when they could not enjoy together due to a soccer match, and highlighted that Julián arrived very late on the date of the 'Cream Night'.

“I'm already quite tired. What happens is that the U has been winning, winning and winning. I leave the house and there are flags of the U throughout the house, throughout the living room, a lot (…) I say 'it's fine, but it's all football. Last time he played Friday night and couldn't leave. And on Cream Night, three in the morning, my husband arrived, happily he went with his son,” he said live.

Who is Julián Alexander and what does he do?

Julian Alexander He gained notoriety in the show when his relationship with presenter Ethel Pozo was confirmed. Although his personal life is not widely known, in a previous edition of 'Magaly TV, la firma', Magaly Medina provided some information about him. Michelle Alexander's half-brother spent a few years studying in Cuba before returning to Peru to advance his professional career.

In the work field, he is known for having started as a camera assistant at Movistar TV and, later, he assumed the same role at Michelle Alexander's production company, where he managed to rise professionally over the years. Currently, he serves as outdoor director at Del Barrio Producciones, owned by Michelle Alexander.