Ethel Pozo says that she was shocked as a child when her mother Gisela Valcárcel was the victim of infidelity and she does not want to go through the same thing.

Ethel Well spoke exclusively with La República about the possibility that her husband, Julian Alexander, be supported by the cameras of Magaly Medina. In this sense, the host of “America Today” assured that she would not forgive an infidelity on the part of Michelle Alexander’s brother, with whom she has been married for five months and would like to have a child. In addition, she revealed that she humorously took the comments that the producer would be the protagonist of the “Chorri” Palacios ampay.

“I would never forgive. I am black or white. I was very shocked when my mother was turned around in the two marriages. God free me from that (from being betrayed), I do not forgive disloyalty, “said the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel.

Ethel Pozo has been married for five months and assures that she would not forgive an infidelity of the producer Julián Alexander. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

Ethel Pozo emphasizes being sincere and asks the same for her

In addition, Ethel Well She made it clear that she does not cover the sun with one finger, but in the face of an act of infidelity on the part of Julián Alexander, she prefers to cut her losses.

“I believe that any human being can stop loving another, I don’t live in a fantasy castle, but when you stop loving this person, you tell them and bye. I don’t understand why you have to be dishonest and lie to a family,” added the television host.

When does Ethel Pozo return to TV?

It should be noted that Ethel Pozo returns from this Monday, January 30 to the first LIVE program of “América hoy” through the América Televisión signal. “We are happy and focused on this new season, new things are coming and we invite you to see us,” she concluded.