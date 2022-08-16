Less and less is missing for the wedding of Ethel Well with the director Julian Alexander. The couple has shown to be more than excited for their next union in front of the altar, which will take place on September 10 in an intimate ceremony with family and close friends.

Over the months, various details of the event have been revealed, especially by the presenter of América Televisión, who, whenever she can, shares part of the preparations with her followers through social networks.

Ethel Pozo affirmed that she continues with the marriage plans for 2022. Photo: Ethel Pozo/Instagram

Find out everything that is known about one of the most anticipated weddings of the year, which will surely give more than one character in the show business something to talk about.

Ethel Pozo delivers the parts

After weeks full of uncertainty to know what day Ethel Well will deliver the invitations for her wedding, in a recent edition of “America today”, the daughter of Gisela Valcarcel He pointed out that this Monday the 15th he would start with the distribution of parts.

In this way, during her last morning show, the presenter surprised all her colleagues by taking the parts and delivering them in full live broadcast. the faces of Brunella Horna, Janet Barboza Y Edson Davila they betrayed how amazed they were. They assured that they had never received such an elegant and expensive card.

However, the first person who had this invitation in his hands was the popular “Señito”. Through social networks, the beloved businesswoman published a series of videos in which she boasts of having received the report much earlier than the others. “And it came. Thanks. How nice. Thanks daughter”, manifested.

How many dresses will Ethel Pozo have?

Though Ethel Well has wanted to keep private everything related to her wedding dress, the program of Magaly Medina produced an exhaustive report in which they talked about how the outfit chosen by the driver would look.

Ethel Pozo would wear two dresses at her wedding with Julián Alexander. Photo: Ethel Pozo/Instagram

Lucrecia Alarco, personal image consultant, was the one who revealed the main model that Ethel will wear on her wedding day, but clarified that she has chosen to use two looks.

“The dress is from the Pronovias brand and the two that Ethel has chosen are from the haute couture line. The dress is very romantic and since it is spring, she will wear a veil. (…) The dress has a bit of shine. It is very unique, because the colors are not 100% white”

How much would the couple spend on their wedding?

Although in an exclusive report from “Magaly TV, the firm” the wedding planner De la Barra speculated that the dream marriage of Ethel Well It would be around 150,000 dollars, the presenter clarified, on more than one occasion, that she is not willing to spend so much on the event.

As you know, the daughter of Gisella She told during one of her programs that she and her fiancé had asked for a bank loan to cover all the expenses of the wedding. Despite this, she explained that it was impossible for a private entity to give them such a sum of money and she clarified that she will not spend more for the ceremony.

“We would not spend that amount under any circumstances. If I had that money, I would pay in advance for my daughters’ high school and college.” wrote on social networks.

Ethel Pozo assures that she will not spend a lot of money on her wedding. Photo: Ethel Pozo/Instagram

Photo session one month after the wedding

Last August 10, the couple made up of Ethel Well Y Julian Alexander He shared a tender photo session to remember that there is exactly one month left for the celebration of his long-awaited marriage.

It is a month before Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander get married. Photo: Ethel Pozo/Instagram

Through social networks, the smug Gisela Valcarcel She left an extensive and moving message for the one who is “the love of her life” and the one who will accompany her for the rest of her days when they both say yes in front of the altar in the month of September.

“Our story begins, I’m sure, a long time ago… since I dreamed of you and longed for life to somehow make me meet you. I was sure that you existed, but I wasn’t sure I would find you. Thank God, it happened and I am grateful for it. It’s been over a year since I told you; Yes, I accept, and we are getting closer, ”she wrote.