He president of Panam Sports, Neven Ilicguaranteed to EFE that Chile is “in perfect condition” to provide light, camera and action starting October 20 at the XIX

Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile.

The event that will bring together some 7,000 athletes from 41 countries is, in the opinion of the director, “a celebration of American sports.”

“I am certain that we will be in perfect condition to begin the

Pan American Games, not only on October 20. The athletes arrive a week before and the facilities have to be ready for training as well,” said Ilic regarding the contest that will begin in 14 days.

tough situation

While Santiago prepares for the party, Barranquilla, which was designated as the venue for the 2027 fairs, continues to suffer.



Ciro Solano, president of the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC), warns that the situation is complicated, since there is no money to pay Panam Sports.

“Neven came to Barranquilla two months ago and we worked with the Mayor’s team, the Ministry of Sports and we lowered the budget from 500 million dollars to 393 million, which suited the president very well. Gustavo Petro. Things were going very well when the letter (from Panam Sports) appeared, which caused annoyance in the Government because it implied that it was responsible when it was the responsibility of the outgoing government, because the current government always had the good faith of wanting to hold the Games. “Solano told journalist Francisco Urruchurto of Única 94.1.

There are some non-compliances: “There are 8 million dollars that the host country had to disburse, divided into two installments of 4 million. The first corresponding to the payment for the right to organize the Games, which had to be made on July 30, 2022, and the second corresponding to the concession of media rights that had to be paid on July 30, 2023.”, says Zona Cero.

“The requirement to meet the 8 million dollars is out of our hands, neither the Mayor of Barranquilla nor the Government through the Ministry have that money and Neven has been emphatic that if we do not pay we will not advance in the talks. We are sad with this situation, but it is the great reality,” said Solano.

