Eternalsone of the first films of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is already on Disney Plus and is still one of the favorites. The big surprise in this film was seeing British singer Harry Styles as a Marvel superhero for the first time, as well as the talented Angelina Jolie, who played Thanos’s cousin, Thena.

Eternals currently has a 47% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes critics. Photo: Composition/Marvel Studios

Harry Styles played Eros, brother of Thanos, and was the last to be introduced, as he was part of one of the two post-credits scenes. It turns out that recently the young actress Lia McHugh (Sprite) revealed for the medium Inverse that a final scene of Eternals was eliminated.

Interestingly, this is also connected to a photo that Lia McHugh posted in November of last year together with Harry Styles and Richard Madden (Ikaris). The ending intended for the Eternals to lose their memories and leave Earth with Eros; However, it does not happened.

Harry Styles, Richard Madden and Lia McHugh. Photo: Instagram/@liaryanmchugh

“Actually, that scene with Eros worked really well for me. I ended up not having any scenes with him, but in the first version of the Eternals script we shot a different ending and it was kind of parallel to the first scene of the movie. We shot it the same day. We basically changed actors and things as it was all the same camera shots so it was easier to do it all in one day,” explained Lia McHugh.

Unfortunately, this scene did not take place, because the ending we saw was different. The Eternals are the new superheroes that join the UCM and there is no doubt that we will enjoy them again in the next Marvel Studios films.