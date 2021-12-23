The volume of production of legal black caviar amounted to just under 51 tons, and the volume of the illegal caviar market in Russia may be at least 25 percent more than this figure, they said. “Gazeta.Ru” in the press service of the Federal Agency for Fisheries.

At the same time, it is difficult to estimate the exact volume of the black market, the Federal Agency for Fishery noted. Organized crime groups operate in a pattern that is difficult to trace. Some groups are engaged in fishing, the second process it, the third transport the product to the central regions, and the fourth sell the product. There are also lone poachers who “cause significant damage to the environment.”

The Union of Sturgeon Breeders believes that in Russia the total volume of the illegal market for black caviar is three times higher than the turnover of legal catch annually. They estimate the black market at 150 tons annually, and the legal one at about 51 tons.

In October, the average cost of salmon caviar in Russia for the first time exceeded 5,000 rubles per kilogram and reached a historic high. For 20 years, caviar has skyrocketed in price by 7.4 times: in October 2000, one kilogram of the product cost 675.2 rubles in retail.