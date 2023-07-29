OneTwoTrip: the most expensive holiday for Russians in Turkey in July cost ₽3.7 million

In July, five Russians booked a five-star hotel on Turkey’s Bodrum peninsula for 14 days. The trip cost them 3.7 million rubles and became the most expensive foreign vacation for Russians this month. This became known from a study of travel planning service OneTwoTrip. RIA News.

The second line was taken by a vacation in Kallithea in Greece. For 10 days in a five-star hotel with three meals a day, a family of two adults and two children paid 1.5 million rubles. The next on the list of the most expensive holidays for Russians in July was a trip to the Maldivian island of Kudarikilu, where a five-star resort hotel is located. In it, two travelers spent eight days, paying 1.2 million rubles for accommodation, including breakfast only.

Inside Russia, the leader in terms of the cost of rest was the trip of four Russians to Moscow – on vacation in a mini-hotel without stars, but with full board, they spent 878 thousand rubles in 27 days. More than half a million rubles for a vacation in Russia was given by another company of two people – they paid 563 thousand rubles for 20 days of vacation in a five-star hotel with breakfast in Adler. Holidays in Sochi for a family with two children for nine days cost 516 thousand rubles. The Russians lived in a five-star hotel without meals.

Many Russians also preferred holidays in the Crimea. On July 17, at least 50 thousand tourists rested there. According to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), despite the ongoing cancellation of tours due to terrorist attacks, this direction remains the most massive. The vice-president of the organization, Sergey Romashkin, noted that real lovers of the peninsula planned holidays in Crimea, they understand the current situation and the problems that have arisen.