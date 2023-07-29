Book review | Elon Musk dreams of immortality on Mars – but wouldn’t that be boring, the poem asks

In Marianna Kurto’s wonderful work, a bird raised from deep ice speaks of humanity’s longing for immortality.

Poems

Marianna Kurtto: Ellen in the light. Big Dipper. 72 pp.

Historian Yuval Noah Harari directs his message especially to the few who can afford to invite him to lecture. The celebrity world explainer has written that the great goal of humanity (read: the wealthy) for this century will be immortality.

Dramatist Ilja Lehtinen written, presented a few years ago Infinite imagined the life of the immortals as an extremely boring repetition of routines and a dark Beckett-like flattery, where even memory loses its meaning. Immortality is like heaven by David Byrne In a song he wrote for his band Talking Heads: a place where nothing ever happens.

Descriptions of immortality have increasingly appeared in fiction, where interestingly they are always in some relation to the destruction of nature and the climate crisis. Oftentimes, the immortals leave our polarizing ball behind and head for Mars.

It is so also a versatile writer-translator Marianna Kurton in a fine poem Elle in the lightwhere Elon Musk’s a red planet stained by wet dreams is one of the event environments.

Immortals transported there grow lettuce and wind their clocks that have stopped due to space dust and sand. A sandstorm threatens to unite, Earth is always in mind.

If in Lehtinen’s play the immortals remember nothing, in Kurto’s book memories are all they have left.

The first one succeeds in reviving the tick, Ellen, who repeats her mechanical movements in a laboratory environment. The bird is also the speaker of the poem, although it can no longer sing after waking up from the deep freeze.

“ Kurtto makes wonderful use of the opportunity offered by a large poem to arrange words along the page.

As another voice is the bird’s widowed owner, who originally bought the bird to help overcome the grief caused by a dead child and wife. The host believes in reason, science and money – a combination that takes him all the way to Mars:

“God, the master spoke / is an illusion, / a mirage in the minds of the weak, a probe / has probed space and found no traces of the holy, the stones only rolled / — / The master makes dust angels in red.”

Poetry is probably the only art form in which such a setting is completely natural: a small bird tells extremely precisely about the time it spent dead before being brought back to life. In the light of the laboratory, its life resembles a computer game more than anything more organic, but the mystery of consciousness is present.

What to think, for example, about the experiences of freedom in captivity: “Freedom like a pinprick / between the toes, a sudden burst / of the red-creamy brightness of summer.”

Kurtto takes advantage the opportunity offered by a wonderfully broad poem to arrange words along the page and rhythmicize broad, flowing sections together with sudden interruptions.

Kurto’s achievements in recent years as a novelist – an island novel Tristan (2017) was also nominated for the Nordic Literature Prize – it can be seen that it is easy to imagine a novel version of Ellen as well. Perhaps the extensive poems in this book are the form that Kurtto has been looking for in his previous poetry production: narrative, experimental, detailed, and at the same time fascinatingly open.

“ A long poem is a challenging genre that is rarely executed so skillfully.

The poem allows a more ambiguous approach than the novel, where the text does not primarily describe certain futuristic events, but rhythms close to the breath, the heartbeat. In its sentences, the poem aims for something universal, for example, the idea of ​​the relationship between consciousness and death, which constantly shines in the background of events.

Different times and their human destinies permeate this one particular one, which the book happens to tell about. There are references Alone on Mars from the book By W. B. Yeats to such classic poets.

A long poem is a challenging sport that is rarely executed so skillfully. Harry Martinson Aniara (1956, Finnish Aila Meriluoto) is an absolute classic of Martian poetry, reflecting post-World War II feelings on the brink of the destruction of humanity.

Elle in the light however, it doesn’t seem to speak in a similar way in the spirit of the times – it’s simply a good poem that shows the timelessness of the questions that haunt our time.