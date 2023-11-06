Apple has stopped allowing the installation of iOS 17.0.3 on iPhone, while iOS 17.0.2 remains a valid alternative if a downgrade is necessary.

Apple recently released its latest operating system update, iOS 17.1, for all compatible iPhones. The new features of this release were announced during the WWDC 2023 event.

The company is currently busy with developers in the beta phase of iOS 17.2. But there is one particular thing to know: Apple has made it impossible to go back to the previous version, i.e. iOS 17.0.3. This restriction came into effect following the release of iOS 17.1 to the public and the simultaneous launch of the testing phase on iOS 17.2.

Apple’s habits iOS 17 is the seventeenth version of the iOS operating system, developed by Apple Typically, Apple stops using a version of iOS a week after releasing a new edition for the iPhone.

Returning to its release in September, iOS 17 had shown some anomalies: for example, among the most widespread problems, there was an excessive increase in temperature on the new iPhone 15 Pro models. See also The Boys 4: two new super in the cast of the Prime Video series Subsequent updates have helped with bug fixes and optimization of certain features. Typically, Apple blocks the use of older versions of iOS with the aim of ensuring system security.

The company takes this preventive measure against possible attempts to exploit vulnerabilities in outdated versions in order to access sensitive personal information. This restriction is also a precaution against any future jailbreak attemptsalthough this type of unauthorized modification has lost some of its popularity compared to the first years of life of Apple smartphones.