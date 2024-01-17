Japan, a passenger bites the stewardess: plane forced to return

He bit a flight attendant, forcing the plane to land. The protagonist of the story was an American passenger on a flight of the Japanese airline ANA, headed from Tokyo to Seattle.

According to a company spokesperson, the 55-year-old was “very drunk” when he sank his teeth into a stewardess's arm, slightly injuring her. The crash prompted the pilots of the plane with 159 passengers on board to turn back over the Pacific to Haneda airport, where the man was handed over to police. The passenger, according to the Japanese broadcaster TBS, told investigators that he “did not remember his behavior at all”.

Since the beginning of 2024, four other accidents, with worse consequences than today's, have made the headlines. The most serious was the collision at Haneda Airport between a Japan Airlines plane and a smaller coast guard aircraft on January 2. All 379 passengers on board the JAL Airbus exited the plane shortly before it was engulfed in flames, while 5 of the 6 people on board the smaller aircraft died.