The EU antitrust dictates after the purchase of GrandVision

After putting your hands on the chain GrandVision, EssilorLuxottica, the eyewear giant chaired by Leonardo Del Vecchio, follows the dictates of the European Antitrust and sells the chain View Yes to Vision Group, one of the main distribution networks for opticians in Italy e retail player with the sign VisionOttica. The decommissioned package includes the brand and all the 99 shops, more 75 GrandVision stores in Italy.

The agreement between EssilorLuxottica, GrandVision and Vision Group also includes transitional agreements to support business continuity of the entities sold in the period following the sale and is subject to the approval of the European Commission, within the framework of the agreed remedies.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Mediobanca And Lazard they acted in the capacity of advisor financial statements of Essilorluxottica and GrandVision, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as legal advisor M&A, BonelliErede as antitrust advisor and Deloitte as carve-out advisor.

Furthermore, De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek NV continued to support GrandVision as a legal advisor. Vision Group was instead assisted by CapM Advisors, who acted as financial advisor and ADVANT Nctm, as legal advisor. Deloitte and Fineurop Soditic carried out the due diligence and provided support for the operation.