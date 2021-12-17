Criticism leveled at the infotainment system of the eighth generation of Golf led Volkswagen to bring a new one software and hardware update. “Slow to respond” and “with some bugs it settles down”: these are the often noted negative aspects of the MIB3 system, which on Golf materializes in a dashboard where physical buttons are reduced to a minimum. Enhancements made by the German automaker include a More powerful System on Chip, which is a new central processing unit that offers three times the graphics performance and 25% more processing capacity than the previous system.

With the aim of preventing people from selecting the wrong controls, Volkswagen announced that it has updated the system so that it can now automatically disable touch buttons and the volume slider when a user puts their finger on the screen. Not only that: the update has also enhanced the infrared sensors to make gesture control possible from a greater distance. A further improvement concerns the speech recognition system, which has been optimized to be faster and give more precise answers to general questions. After the update, the system boasts a greater understanding of voice control natural: to give an example, if you now turn to the voice recognition system and say “I’m cold”, the eighth generation of Golf will automatically be prompted to turn up the heating.

Last but not least, the digital microphone is now able to recognize the difference between the driver’s and the passenger’s voice, which means that it can, for example, set the air conditioning separately. According to what was announced by Volkswagen, after the update the voice control boasts a 95% comprehension rate. The new updated infotainment system will initially only be offered on new Golf models, but Volkswagen has announced that it will also install it on existing models of the model. in the next months.