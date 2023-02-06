Laura Borràs faces the trial for dividing contracts starting this Friday and her followers have been activated to organize a rally of support at the gates of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC). Coaches are even going to be chartered from different Catalan cities, at prices ranging between 10 and 20 euros, to encourage the president of Junts per Catalunya, accused of prevarication and falsehood. No one from Esquerra Republicana will be in that mobilization. “This cause has nothing to do with October 1 or with independence,” said Marta Vilalta, the ERC spokesperson. The ruling party in the Generalitat maintains that the crimes that weigh on Borràs are the result of “mismanagement and malpractice” when he was in charge of the Institució de les Lletres Catalanes, and that his case has little to do with the processes judicial decisions that affect the independence movement. “We are not going to participate in accompanying a trial of a case that has nothing to do with political repression,” Vilalta has ratified.

Esquerra has caught his breath after the agreement reached with PSC and Comunes to approve the budgets, but he also seeks to add Junts to the pact. Despite this, the Republican party refuses to stage support for Borràs, leader of Junts, because it considers that doing so would imply “trivializing” corruption. “Our position is clear in that sense,” Vilalta has defended, who at a press conference has defended that ERC shows “absolute forcefulness” when it comes to reporting suspicious behavior in the administration of public resources. The Prosecutor’s Office requests six years in prison and 21 years of disqualification for Borras, in addition to a fine of 144,000 euros. The main evidence against her is some very explicit emails from 2013 and 2014 between the two of them, in which she supposedly explains how to carry out the fractionation.

Borràs has fueled for months the discourse that presents her as a victim of “political repression”, but her thesis raises suspicions within the independence movement. Both Esquerra and the CUP distance themselves from the theory spread by the Junts leader and her unconditional supporters. Even within her own party, Borràs’ victimist position has generated criticism. The trial will begin on February 10, and Borràs is accused of falsehood and prevarication for having allegedly divided a public contract to favor a friend of hers, when she directed the Institució de les Lletres Catalanes, between 2013 and 2018.

In July of last year, the ERC and the CUP, together with the PSC, caused the Parliamentary Committee to suspend Borràs from her position as deputy, which automatically implied that she was removed from her position as president of the autonomous Chamber. The regulations of the Parliament establish that, in cases of the opening of an oral trial for crimes related to corruption, a deputy must be suspended from his duties.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter