The premier league accused this Friday Manchester City of financial irregularities in their accounts.

As explained by the competition in a statement, Manchester City did not provide “true information” on different topics such as the coach’s salary for four years, the club’s income, including sponsorships; In addition to not having complied with the regulation of the Uefa in terms of financial ‘fair play’ and license, nor that of the Premier League in terms of profit and sustainability.

The Premier also accuses the English club of not having provided the “necessary information and documents” for cooperation in the investigation between 2018 and 2023.

Between 2009 and 2018

The accusations, referring to the period between 2009 and 2018, have been referred to an independent commission, which will now be in charge of investigating them.

There is no set date for it. The Manchester club has already been investigated by UEFA and sanctioned for a two-year period without being able to participate in European competitions in 2020 for breaking the rules of financial ‘fair play’ between 2012 and 2016.

However, this sanction was lifted by the European Court of Arbitration and never came into effect.

The City, historical club of England, It was bought in 2008 by the investment fund of Abu Dhabiwhich was a spectacular economic boost for the project, which in the last fifteen years has led to the conquest of six Premier Leagues, two FA Cup, a lost final Champions League And six League Cups.

Surprised

Manchester City is “shocked” by the allegations of financial irregularities brought by the Premier League and hopes the investigation will end this matter “once and for all”.

The English team published a statement on Monday after learning that the Premier League accuses City of having breached a hundred financial regulations of the league since 2009.

“Manchester City is shocked by the allegation of this breach of Premier League rules, especially the help and vast amount of materials we have given to the Premier League,” City said in a statement.

“The club welcomes the investigation by the independent commission, impartially considering the irrefutable evidence that exists. As such, we look forward to this ending the matter once and for all.”

EFE