Sampdoria gamer Giovhy dragged the team to the final eight: the next match against Venice

Genoa – Sampdoria eSports continues its adventure in the eSerie A TIM 2022 with excellent results. Dragged by the gamer Giovanni Giovhy Salvaggioprotagonist with a very high level playoff, the Sampdoria team has earned a place among the top 8 Italian teams.

In the Final Eight Scudetto (12 and 13 April), Doria was raffled against Karim KarimisBack Rmaiti’s Venezia.

