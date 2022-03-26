Mexico.- The former governor of Baja California, Jaime Bonillarequested the Senate of the Republic regain his seat, after holding a license to hold the state post in the border state.

With a letter addressed to the president of the Board of Directors of the Senate, Olga Sánchez Cordero, Jaime Bonilla He asked the authorities of the Upper House to return as a senator for the National Regeneration Movement.

“I am writing to you to let you know my determination to reincorporate myself from this date to the legislative activities that correspond to me as Senator of the Republic elected for the LXIV and LXV Legislatures of the Congress of the Union”, reads the official letter that was leaked through social networks.

Likewise, the alternate senator, Gerardo Novelo Osuna, confirmed the return of the former president and said goodbye to the citizens of the state through a message shared on his social networks; thanking the support in the three years he was in charge.

The application of Jaime Bonilla It could end the possibility that the former state president be invited to work in the Federal Government under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as had been announced at the end of his term.

The mayor of Tijuana, Montserrat Caballero, even announced on December 15 that former Governor Jaime Bonilla Valdez would join the federal government as Undersecretary of the Interior, a unit headed by Adán Augusto López.