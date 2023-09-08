Espoo | The swimming pool in Matinkylä, plagued by problems, will be closed for a couple of months

Espoo’s Matinkylä swimming pool is closed a couple of months before the turn of the year. Scheduling the maintenance work of the steel pools until the end of the year is necessary due to the warranty issues of the pools, the release states.

During the maintenance break, the pools are emptied, inspected, repaired and finally filled.

HS is written by a lot about the problems of the Matinkylä swimming pool recently. The swimming hall, which opened last year and cost about 33 million euros, has had several defects. There have been problems, for example, in saunas, electric lockers in dressing rooms, Hanoi and doors.

Espoo the city will inform later in more detail how the maintenance works will affect other services in the swimming pool, such as the use of the gym.

In the future, maintenance work on the pools will be scheduled during the swimming hall’s summer break.

Worn out during the summer, other warranty repairs have been worked on in Matinkylä’s swimming pool.

During the summer maintenance break, the sauna and shower rooms and the hall’s heat recovery system were repaired, among other things.

Matinkylä’s swimming pool was completed in winter 2022.