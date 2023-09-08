The 2023 season of the Major League Soccer continues, but the Stove Football It does not stop, since there are clubs that continue announcing transfers, there are also rumors about possible hiring for the 2024 campaign.
Here are the latest news of registrations, cancellations and rumors of the MLS:
Despite already having the experienced Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Albahe inter miami He would seek to sign the Frenchman with a million-dollar offer, although it would be for next season.
According to the journalist Ekrem Konur, the herons They would seek to convince him with a two-year contract for an approximate salary of ten million euros. Also, the Atletico Madrid He would be contemplating asking for more than 20 mde to let the striker go, apart from the latter he assured that he wants to continue with the Colchoneros to leave an important mark.
Minnesota United acquired behind the wheel of Red Bull Lepzigof the bundesliga. The midfielder will join the loons in January 2024, signing a two-year contract, while for now he is on loan at the Vendsyssel FF of Denmark until December 31, 2023.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivelhad already advanced the signing of the midfielder with Tijuanacoming from Los Angeles Galaxy. The transfer would have closed for 2.2 million dollars plus variables and would sign until 2026.
Columbus Crew 2 has hired the goalkeeper from the Crew Academy, with a professional contract MLS Next Pro. Lapkes helped the United States under-17 team reach the final of the 2022 MLS Cup Next, being named the Best Goalkeeper of the Playoffs.
He D.C. United has loaned the striker to the under-21 team of the swansea city of Wales until December 2023. The 18-year-old attacker has also been capped by the United States youth team in the under-15 and under-19 categories.
The Costa Rican midfielder will not continue in the Columbus CrewThis was reported by the club this week. The Central American was not a starter and barely registered an assist in four appearances this season.
If there is any option for him to play in his country, the 24-year-old attacker can sign without any problem, despite the fact that the transfer market on Costa Rican soil ended on Monday, September 4.
According to information from CalcioMercato.com in the lazio from Italy analyze two profiles to sign in winter. The painting that directs Maurizio Sarri has in mind the Mexican Houston Dynamowithout adding more details of interest.
