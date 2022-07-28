Espionage | The EU Justice Commissioner received a warning from Apple about the possible use of Pegasus spyware on his phone

The EU Commission’s internal investigation has so far not revealed that the data on officials’ phones has been compromised. The Commission continues to investigate the matter.

EU Commission to find out if the phone data of top EU officials has been spied on by the Pegasus malware.

According to the news agency AFP, signs of the Pegasus spying program have been revealed on officials’ phones. However, no certainty has been obtained so far.

EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said an EU parliamentarian For Sophie in ‘t Veld in his addressed letter that he received a notice from the technology company Apple in November, which said that the information on his phone had possibly been spied on.

Commission however, the ongoing internal investigation has not revealed that the Pegasus program was found on the phones of Reynders or other EU officials, the judicial commissioner told in ‘t Veld.

In ‘t Veld is involved in the EU Parliament’s Pegasus project, which investigates the use of spyware in the EU administration.

According to Reynders, the commission has sent Hungary, Poland and Spain additional clarification requests related to Pegasus.

According to Hungary and Poland, there has been no illegal use of Pegasus in the countries.

Many international media reported in July of last year that the Pegasus program is suspected of being used to spy on journalists, human rights activists, business leaders and politicians around the world, among others.

According to an international investigation, the Israeli NSO Group had delivered the program to the administrations of several countries.