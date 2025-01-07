Espadas is open to moving away so that Montero is the candidate of the PSOE of Andalusia a year and a half before the elections

The general secretary of the PSOE of Andalusia, Juan Espadas, is willing to step aside so that the vice president of the Government and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, is the spearhead of the largest federation of the party when there is barely a year and a half left. the Andalusian elections.

Espadas announced his firm intention to run for re-election a month ago, as soon as the 41st Federal Congress of the PSOE closed in Seville and announced the primary calendar for Andalusia. Since then, he has not stopped receiving pressure from his critics through the media – and in internal meetings – to resign from the position and facilitate the renewal in the hands of a more substantial candidate.

To date, no one has officially applied for that position, because they were waiting for a signal from the President of the Government and leader of the party, Pedro Sánchez, to launch an alternative to Espadas. This has not occurred either, at least in public.

However, Espadas has called the press this Monday at the headquarters of the Andalusian PSOE, on San Vicente Street in Seville, to announce that he is willing “to take a step aside” so that an “electoral shakeup” can replace him as the next candidate. for the presidency of the Board, in the elections scheduled for spring 2026, as advanced by Cadena Serand sources around him confirm to this newspaper, who specify that “he is not going to run in the primaries.”

The former mayor of Seville thus opens the door to the renewal of the party, a gesture that many socialist leaders translate as an invitation for María Jesús Montero to finally run. The vice president had publicly refused to return to Andalusian politics, even more so at a critical moment for the Sánchez Government, weakened by a lack of parliamentary support, and with a very complicated agenda in its hands, where the negotiation of unique financing for Catalonia with the independentistas – and the reform of the model with 11 regional presidents of the PP – and the General Budgets for 2025, with their investiture partners.

Espadas does not feel “politically amortized”, he wants to continue contributing to building a solid alternative to the Government of Juan Manuel Moreno – who enjoys an absolute majority and no blemish in the polls -, but he has shown his willingness to depart “freely and without impositions,” says Cadena Ser.

However, from the steering committee of the Andalusian PSOE last summer he receives harsh criticism in public and private from his critics, who have been shaking the hornet’s nest for months – without an alternative candidate – for Ferraz to take note of the “problem we have in Andalusia.” . The organic process of the party begins this January 7, when the registration period for pre-candidacies opens, and ends on Friday the 10th at two in the afternoon.

At the moment, the university professor and socialist activist Luis Ángel Hierro is the only one who has confirmed his intention to run in the primaries, something he already did in 2021 in the internal process that Espadas won over the former president and former leader of the Andalusian PSOE, Susana. Diaz.

The PSOE, in search of a “ZP generation” that opens a change of cycle in Andalusia

[HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN]