2025 looks exciting for four-wheel lovers. In full evolution of the automobile sector towards the electric motor —each brand at a different pace and with different objectives—, the big houses in the sector will continue to put on the street models that put long teeth, for which they (many) give up everything in order to be able to drive them and have them in the garage .

2025 will be a decisive year for historic factories such as Jaguar, which will present at the end of the year the first of the cars on its new path, which began with the presentation this fall in Miami of the Type 00 prototype.

This will also be the year that begins production of the Ferrari F80, the most powerful in the history of the Prancing Horse, with a combined power of 1,200 HP and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2, 15 seconds. Only 799 units will be produced, which have been sold for 3.6 million euros each.

Furthermore, 2025 will be, if the forecasts of the specialized press come true, the year in which the first model of BMW’s new Neue Klasse platform is launched, with which the German brand will take a giant leap towards electrification. .









This first vehicle, of which there are only leaked images of the first units in pre-production, will be a high-end SUV, the iX3, which will be based on the Vision Neue Klasse X prototype.

But this is just an appetizer of what is going to happen in 2025 in the high-end automobile industry, which is already prepared to put models on the street that are as exciting as the eight in this selection.

1 Lamborghini Temerario



This year is special for Lamborghini, which will put on the street your new flagshipnamed Temerario. It is, neither more nor less, than the successor to the Huracán, a historical model of the Italian house.

The Temerario, beyond its aesthetics, will mark the beginning of a new path for Lamborghini, as it will present new features such as the 920 HP hybrid propulsion system in addition to a specific platform. Technology is the protagonist in this supercar whose price will be around 320,000 euros.

2 Aston Martin Valhalla



2025 will be the year in which the Valhalla, a new model from the British Aston Martin, finally hits the road. a car with a hybrid propulsion system that will have more than 1,000 HP of power.

Designed to offer sensations behind the wheel of any high-level competition car, the Aston Martin Valhalla will have a price of around 800,000 euros.

3 Maserati MC20 Folgore



2025 will also be an important year for Maseratti on its path to electrification because it is expected to present the electric model, Folgore, of its MC20 sports car.

The Italian brand will follow in the footsteps of what was done with the GranTurismo and the Grecale, which also have electric options. Still, it is unknown if the electric MC20, which will be the most powerful in the brand’s history, will be very different aesthetically from the original model.

4 Audi A6 Sportback e-tron



Audi is another of the high-end brands that is preparing launches in 2025. Specifically, it will present several e-tron electric vehicles. Among them, one of the first will be the Audi A6 Sportback e-tron, a new electric sedan with a beautiful design.

It will be available in different power levels and will have two electric vehicles, will have all-wheel drive and a range of around 700 kilometers. In addition, it will charge in just 10 up to 310 kilometers of autonomy. Its starting price will be around 70,000 euros.

5 Cupra Terramar



In addition to the Cupra Raval, the Catalan brand will present the Cupra Terramar in 2025, an SUV with a robust aesthetic with classic sporty details in its design that are a hallmark of the firm.

Its exterior highlights its elegant front without polygonal grille and its Matrix LED headlights that improve the driver’s visibility. On a mechanical level, it will be available in different engines: from the 1.5 eTSI with 150 HP to plug-in hybrid versions that offer 272 HP, with 120 kilometers of autonomy. The most luxurious model is around 60,000 euros.

6 Prototype on which the Polestar 5 is based



The Polestar 5 will be a rival to the Audi e-tron GT or the Porsche Taycanamong others. Aesthetically, from what has been seen in some recent leaked photos of its winter tests, it closely resembles the prototype, the Polestar Concept, as the Scandinavian brand already warned at the time. Details such as the double L-shaped headlights and the absence of a rear window, inspired by the design of the Polestar 4, will be hallmarks.

As it could not be otherwise, it will be one of the luxury electric cars with the best technology on the market, and will accept charges of up to 370 kW. The price, yes, will go beyond 100,000 euros.

7 DS Nº8



The French firm will usher in a new era with the launch in 2025 of this new luxury vehicle, a hybrid design between an SUV and a sedan specially designed for traveling with maximum comfort.

Most of the luxuries of this car are focused on its interior cabin, that combines lighting, successful distribution and comfort, with materials that convey elegance and calm. For example, there are no longer chrome materials in its design, but brushed aluminum in gold and silver.

At a technological level, its IRIS 2.0 system stands out, which works by voice and is equipped with ChatGPT artificial intelligence. And with regard to motorization, it will be sold with three electric motors: 230 and 245 HP with front-wheel drive, and 350 HP with all-wheel drive. They will have 572, 750 and 686 kilometers of autonomy respectively. And its starting price, to be confirmed, will start at 70,000-80,000 euros.

8 Porsche 718 Boxster



Among Porsche’s new features for 2025 are the new 718 Boxster model and the 718 Cayman, cars that will be totally electric although the Stuttgart brand has decided to stop its electrification process due to the drop in sales in China and demand, below expectations.

Although it is estimated that both models of the deeply renewed 718 series will be presented at the Munich show, which takes place in September. It is highly probable, in fact, that they will not be on the streets in 2025, but we cannot fail to mention them in this list because knowing the first electric models of the Boxster and the Cayman is one of the great attractions of 2025 for motor lovers.