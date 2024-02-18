I'm now going on theNintendo Switch eShop the “The Fun Continues” salewhich offer hundreds of games for the portable console discounted up to 70%.
The promotions include some great Nintendo Switch exclusives, such as Kirby and the Lost Earth, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3 and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, offered at the price of 39.99 euros, with a 33% discount on total.
There is also a large selection of third-party games. Among all, we highlight EA Sports FC 24 at 17.99 euros, Dragon Ball FighterZ at 9.59 euros and Hades at 12.49 euros.
All offers will be valid until February 25, 2024, so if there is any promotion that particularly excites you, we suggest you take advantage of it while you still have time. Find all the discounts directly from your console's eShop or by consulting the web version of the store at this address. Here is a selection of some of the most interesting offers:
- EA Sports FC 24 at 17.99 euros, 70% discount
Xenoblade 3 at 39.99 euros, 33% discount
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe at 39.99 euros, 33% discount
Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze at 39.99 euros, 33% discount
Splatoon 3 at 39.99 euros, 33% discount
Kirby and the Lost Land for 39.99 euros, 33% discount
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for 17.99 euros, 70% discount
Limbo at 0.99 euros, 90% discount
Inside for 1.99 euros, 90% discount
Sonic Superstars at 35.99 euros, 40% discount
Dragon Ball FighterZ at 9.59 euros, 84% discount
It Takes Two for 19.99 euros, 50% discount
Super Mario Party at 39.99 euros, 33% discount
GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition at 29.99 euros, 50% discount
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at 15.99 euros, 50% discount
Hades at 12.49 euros, 50% discount
No Man's Sky at 24.99 euros, 50% discount
Persona 5 Royal for 29.99 euros, 50% discount
