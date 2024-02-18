I'm now going on theNintendo Switch eShop the “The Fun Continues” salewhich offer hundreds of games for the portable console discounted up to 70%.

The promotions include some great Nintendo Switch exclusives, such as Kirby and the Lost Earth, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3 and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, offered at the price of 39.99 euros, with a 33% discount on total.

There is also a large selection of third-party games. Among all, we highlight EA Sports FC 24 at 17.99 euros, Dragon Ball FighterZ at 9.59 euros and Hades at 12.49 euros.