Reports and information collected from the former adjutant's devices contributed to the development of other investigations

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid, former aide-de-camp of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), is a central character in the most recent investigations by the PF (Federal Police) against the former president. The military's proximity to the decisive core of Bolsonaro's government allowed the opening of new investigative lines, including one investigating an alleged coup attempt to prevent the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) took office as president.

After he left the Orders Office of the Presidency of the Republic, the first case to become public was that Cid allegedly operated a slush fund scheme in Planalto with the corporate card of the Presidency of the Republic. He denied. On May 3, Cid was arrested in operation Venire, which investigates vaccination card fraud.

Just over 4 months later, he reached a plea bargain and was released with restrictive measures. The collaboration was approved by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), on September 9, 2023.

As aide-de-camp, Cid maintained a very close relationship with the then president: he answered phone calls, took care of his personal accounts and even presented him with posts on social media that might displease him. Among his duties, the soldier also took care of the personal bank account of the then First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

The investigations targeting Bolsonaro and other allies of the former government involve, for the most part, evidence collected during the denunciation or evidence found in materials seized from Mauro Cid's devices.

O Power360 prepared an infographic with the chronology of the facts. Read below:

With Cid's arrest and the seizure of his cell phones and notebooks, the PF's investigations began to take on new directions. One of the results was the case of jewelry received from Saudi Arabia and not declared to the IRS, initially reported by the newspaper OEstfrom S. Paulo.

Based on information collected from the military's devices, the PF began investigating an alleged jewelry sales scheme in the United States involving Bolsonaro's former lawyer Frederick Wassef and Cid's father, General Mauro Lourena Cid.

Another piece of evidence that helped the PF's work was a draft GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order) decree found on Cid's cell phone in June. This measure can only be signed by the President of the Republic. Determines the role of the Armed Forces in military operations in cases of disturbance of public order. In practice, it would authorize the Army to act on a possible plan for institutional rupture.

Cid's statement also connected investigations that were already underway at the PF. For example, regarding the alleged existence of a “office of hate” to disseminate fake news, attack opponents and monitor authorities and journalists. The evidence that this group operated in a room at Palácio do Planalto was initially presented in a corporation report dated February 7, 2022 and confirmed by the former aide-de-camp.

Cid's statements also supported the PF's most recent action, Tempus Veritatis. The operation was launched against Bolsonaro and his allies, mainly military personnel who participated in the core government.

The video of a ministerial meeting held on July 5, 2022 – in which Bolsonaro asks for support to expand attacks on the electoral system, accuses TSE ministers of receiving money to rig the elections and says he would not win the “war” with “Paper and pen” – was also found on Cid’s computer. Watch the full video of the meeting and find out who was present.

Another document that testifies against Bolsonaro is the supposed draft decree to arrest STF ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Gilmar Mendes and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), in addition to calling new elections. The text was found at the PL headquarters in Brasília. The former president's defense says that it was a physical copy of the draft found on Cid's cell phone. It would have been printed to make Bolsonaro easier to read.