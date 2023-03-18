They eat for 180 euros at the restaurant and run away but forget a thousand-euro cell phone on the table

Lunch with escape without paying the bill but with a decisive forgetfulness. To the Livorno oyster restaurant some patrons left after a meal from 180 euros (with appetizers, desserts and a wine from 25 euros). But one of them left on the table a cell phone for a thousand euros. When they called to find out where that phone had gone, the owner of the restaurant answered: «Yes, hello. Where’s the phone? In the place where you had a free lunch».

The protagonists of the story – as reported by the Tirreno – are four young Florentines between 23 and 24 years old. One after another, with excuses – “I have a headache, I’m going out in the sun for a moment to get some fresh air”, “I’m going to the bathroom for a moment” – they disappeared from the club. However, leaving there, as mentioned, the mobile phone.

Police cars have arrived at the scene. However, the owner pardoned the four boys: after returning their cell phones and after they paid the bill, he decided not to report them.

