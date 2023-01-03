With the launch of the big update 0.13 of Escape From Tarkov in the last days of 2022, Battlestate Games announced a new Twitch Drops event from December 29, 2022 to January 7, 2023, but before the event could conclude, the developer’s Twitch account has been bannedpreventing the studio from realizing its plans.

While it’s still possible to earn Twitch Drops by watching Escape From Tarkov streams from select content creators, the developer’s plans for daily streams have completely stopped. Based on the event roadmap, Battlestate Games had plans at least three streams for each day until January 7, but it now appears that these plans need to be canceled or at least delayed.

Visiting the Twitch page the study states that there was a rule violation that resulted in a ban, but it remains unknown exactly what rule was broken in this case. There are no hints as to when we will be able to see Russian developers again on Twitch.

There are a couple of behaviors that could be the cause of the ban. Apparently, in one of the streams, the developers pointed at each other replicas of guns featured in the game, which could be considered an example of the spread of violence. Also, there are rumors that one developer was clearly drunk during the stream (we can’t confirm that, though), which is another thing Twitch wouldn’t condone.

In general, i Twitch bans It happens to many famous content creators and usually doesn’t last too long, but it rarely happens to accounts belonging to official developers or publishers.

Finally, here is the trailer that presents the patch 0.13, with the “Roads of Tarkov”.