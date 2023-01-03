Coronavirus | Kiuru: If the EU does not implement restrictions on the Chinese, Finland must act on its own

Regarding the corona situation in Finland, the most important thing right now is the health security of the borders, says Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru.

EU COUNTRIES will meet on Wednesday to discuss a common line in the restrictions on tourists arriving from China. Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) says he believes that decisions on restrictions will be made during this meeting.

“I believe that decisions may be made at the EU level tomorrow. Many countries have already taken these measures in compliance with the precautionary principle.”

Several EU member states have already started to require a negative coronavirus test result from travelers arriving from China.

France, Italy and Spain started testing last week. Germany, on the other hand, would like EU countries to start tracking virus variants arriving from China at airports together.

Cases of coronavirus disease have spread rapidly in China since the country, which drew a strict zero line, unexpectedly relaxed its restrictions less than a month ago. Sweden has convened the IPCR mechanism of the European Council for Wednesday, which is responsible for the common political policies of the EU countries in crisis situations.

Kiuru says that if for some reason there is no decision on the EU’s common policies, it is “time for Finland to act on its own”.

“We have traditionally committed ourselves to what the EU agrees on. Let’s look at tomorrow’s meeting and then take our own actions if necessary. But I am very convinced that the EU countries have the opportunity to agree on actions together.”

According to Kiuru, possible decisions at the EU level also require a meeting of the Corona Ministerial Working Group, as the national implementation of the decisions is agreed upon in the working group.

Health safety Finland’s borders are currently a priority, says Kiuru. According to him, there are currently no plans for internal restrictions or mask recommendations in Finland.

“Let’s rather put stricter measures at the borders so that we can protect our citizens in advance. And not until the situation is already bad, and internal restrictions are needed. I wouldn’t want to get into that kind of situation.”

According to Kiuru, Finland has “pretty much” the coronavirus already. On the other hand, there is no accurate up-to-date information on the number of cases and the hospital load, as the most recent are from two weeks ago, says the minister. He talks about the Department of Health and Welfare (THL).

“THL must collect this information so that the correct conclusions can be drawn about the coronavirus situation.”

News Finn said on Tuesday that there are more than half a million corona vaccine doses in Finland, which are being wasted due to the vaccines becoming obsolete.

Kiuru is of the opinion that in Finland these vaccines should be distributed to social and healthcare professionals.

“I hope that these vaccines would all be available. Finland has been able to afford to throw away expiring vaccines rather than give them to social and healthcare workers. It’s sad that people now have to get sick with corona, when many of the cases could be prevented,” says the minister.

The welfare regions are allowed to decide independently whether they vaccinate their staff or not. According to the instructions given by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the welfare areas must offer a booster dose to all residents whose vaccination the doctor deems justified.