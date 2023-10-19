In the Gaza Strip, local sources reported that Israeli aircraft launched several raids on citizens’ homes in Rafah, killing more than 30 people from three families, “Barika, Hassouna, and Dhahir,” in addition to dozens of injuries. They were transferred to the Martyr Abu Youssef Hospital. The carpenter.

Israeli aircraft bombed the upper floor of the Al-Masry Tower in Rafah.

A citizen was killed and 21 others were injured in an Israeli bombing of a house belonging to the Mukhaymar family, west of Khan Yunis.

Dozens of victims arrived at hospitals as a result of the bombing of several separate homes in northern Gaza, where Israeli aircraft launched a series of raids on the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, targeting the Al-Madhoun family’s home.

Israeli aircraft bombed a residential apartment in the Al-Namnam building in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

3 killed in the West Bank

In the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian News Agency “Wafa” reported that 3 Palestinians were killed early Thursday morning by Israeli forces’ bullets in separate incidents.

Confrontations broke out in the village of Budrus, west of Ramallah, after Israeli forces stormed it at dawn on Thursday, leading to the death of the young man, Gabriel Awad, and the wounding of another with live bullets.

A 14-year-old boy from Dheisheh camp died at dawn today as a result of his serious wounds shot by Israeli forces.

Another 16-year-old boy from Nour Shams camp, east of Tulkarm, died after being hit by Israeli bullets.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Dozens of Palestinians were killed in the West Bank in the latest wave of escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians.