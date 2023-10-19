Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Ukraine is apparently inflicting heaviest losses on the Russian army with its new ATACMS projectiles from the USA. Behind it is the M39 rocket.

Berdyansk – Kiev has a new weapon in the Ukraine war that is obviously capable of (further) inflicting heavy losses on the Russian army after their attack violated international law.

ATACMS missiles for Ukraine: Russian army suffers heavy losses

We are talking about the ATACMS, a short-range ballistic missile manufactured in the United States. The Ukrainian armed forces say they have caused significant damage to two Russian airfields with three of the missiles fired from HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.

Specifically, nine helicopters, ammunition depots and a launch pad for anti-aircraft systems of the Russian invasion troops are said to have been destroyed in the Luhansk Oblast and near Berdyansk on the Sea of ​​Azov. The information cannot be independently verified. But: A video circulating on social networks is said to show one of the airfields in flames. Furthermore, after much hesitation, the American government of Joe Biden announced the delivery of the missiles to Ukraine.

An M39 rocket is fired from a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO/US Army / Avalon

The ATACMS, which have been further developed and adapted over the decades, are available in different versions. According to the US business magazine Forbes The M39 version was used on the Ukraine battlefield. According to unconfirmed reports, the United States alone has more than 1,000 missiles.

ATACMS for Ukraine: M39 rocket cluster munition with 1000 bomblets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj himself had confirmed the immediate use of the missiles following a previous delivery from overseas. “They will be implemented very precisely,” he said in his evening video address on Tuesday (October 17). “The ATACMS have proven themselves,” he continued. Kiev had requested the weapon system (English: Army Tactical Missile System) a long time ago.

“For 33 years, the M39 has been one of the most powerful deep-hit munitions in the U.S. arsenal. And now it is one of the most powerful deep-hit munitions in the Ukrainian arsenal,” writes Forbes to the weapon that, when detonated, shoots cluster munitions in a radius. The warhead has around 1,000 bomblets, the report says. In other words, submunitions that can cause enormous destruction with further explosions and impacts in a large radius. Apparently the M39 involves thousands of square meters.

The range should also be impressive. According to a US analyst, the ATACMS should be able to hit targets from the liberated areas in Crimea, which was annexed in violation of international law in 2014.

ATACMS missiles for Ukraine: M39 can reportedly also reach Crimea

“It’s not a silver bullet,” military expert Brynn Tannehill declared loudly Forbes to the ATACMS: “It will not win the war single-handedly. But it will complicate things for the Russians. ATACMS can strike anywhere in occupied Ukraine with minimal warning.” (pm)