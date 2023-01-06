Esay developed the drug with Biogen.

Analysts from Wall Street predicted that the price of the property would be about $20,000 annually, and Miles Minter, an analyst at William Blair, predicted at the end of last year a price closer to $28,000..

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, a drug pricing research group, said the treatment would be affordable if it cost between $8,500 and $20,600 annually..

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of the drug, known chemically as lekanumab, by putting it on the fast track of approval for people with early stages of the disease, which affects the brain..