THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 00:30



The Murcia Region Sanitation and Wastewater Treatment Entity (Esamur) has invested more than 50 million euros this year in the maintenance and improvement of the treatment network it manages, made up of a total of 99 stations spread throughout the the region.

The entity, which depends on the Ministry of Agriculture and Water, provides service to 99.3% of the population of the Region of Murcia and reaches communities of less than a thousand inhabitants, exceeding the requirements of European regulations. These and other data were put on the table during the recent meeting of the Esamur Board of Directors.

Most of the 110 cubic hectometres of reclaimed water produced by the Esamur station network this year is mainly reused for irrigation for agricultural use, the Community reported yesterday in a press release. “Compared to the 5% reuse of wastewater registered in Europe and the 8.1% average in Spain, the Region of Murcia manages to reuse 98% of its wastewater, an example of a circular economy,” said Ignacio Díaz Rodríguez. -Valdés, manager of Esamur.

It manages 99 stations throughout the Region, with which it manages to reuse 98% of wastewater, compared to the 8% national average



Thanks to these records, the Region is among the only three communities in Spain and one of the few in Europe that comply with the regulations stipulated by Directive 91/271 on Urban Wastewater.

quaternary treatment



Ignacio Díaz highlighted that “in the treatment plants managed by Esamur, work has been done throughout 2022 to implement some of the most advanced purification treatments in the world, the so-called quaternary ones, which improve the wastewater treatment process and achieve quality is above the parameters required by current regulations”.

One of the main objectives of the entity is to promote its own research projects in the treatment plants and promote energy saving, management efficiency and environmental sustainability. During 2022, Esamur has participated in various European research projects: Aquacycle, Life Amia, Life Dry4gas and Trineflex. Among the common objectives of all of them is to develop more sustainable techniques to promote the green economy.

Esamur has allocated 2.5 million euros over the last year to reduce the carbon footprint by installing photovoltaic plants in twelve treatment plants, the equivalent of the annual consumption of some 600 family homes.

One of the objectives of the entity for next year is to promote its own research and energy savings



Next year Esamur “will continue to bet on sustainability and the circular economy to make the most of all the resources provided by treated water, as well as adapt and improve the purification processes, undertaking the necessary investments, for its adaptation to the new European reuse regulations that will enter into force in June 2023, “as reported in the statement.

reduce consumption



The manager of the company added that “the challenge for the Region of Murcia is to maintain the high efficiency rate of an essential activity, such as treatment plants, with the lowest possible cost for citizens, and to continue working rigorously to increase the reliability of the facilities, reducing consumption from alternative energies and through less energy-demanding treatments”.

Esamur’s draft budget for the 2023 financial year includes improvement actions for a total amount of nine million euros for the proper maintenance of the treatment infrastructure equipment. “Improvements that will allow the Region of Murcia to remain the leading European community in purification, regeneration and reuse of wastewater,” stressed Ignacio Díaz.