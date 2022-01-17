It’s been a few years since Fairytail concluded her story, but fans of the manga and anime still remember her characters fondly.

Erza Scarlet She is considered the strongest woman in this adventure, and it is not for less, since she demonstrated it throughout her seasons.

To pay homage to her, the cosplayer littlejem she decided to become this S-class mage, and not in any version, but in her most powerful form.

Image: Littlejem.

The Heaven Wheel Armor did not seem to fully cover Erza, but this armor gave him impressive abilities.

In addition to the ability to fly short distances, this costume allowed the mage to summon a large number of swords and throw them at her opponents, which made her a rival to watch out for.

littlejem He managed to perfectly copy the Wheel of Heaven Armor with this cosplay, where we can see the metallic wings and also a pair of sharp weapons.

The skirt design is not entirely identical, as it has a more puffed look than the original design, but retains the length and armor look.

The corset part stayed completely true to the one we saw in Fairytail, Y littlejem he respected the uncovered areas on the abdomen and neckline.

What happened to Erza in Fairy Tail?

Although the anime and manga ended long ago, a sequel was confirmed to be coming in the coming months.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, will bring back Erza and her companions, who will face their most dangerous mission.

hiro mashima will be in charge of the story, while Atsuo-Ueda will take the illustration.

If you want to follow the cosplayer littlejem, you can do it in your Instagram account, where he has more anime cosplays.

