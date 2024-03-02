This Saturday an Assembly was held on the organizational model of state formation, which will be decided on the 23rd of this month in Madrid. In the Region, a manager has been created that will operate until December, when the regional structure will be created.
Saturday, March 2, 2024, 1:03 p.m.
Sumar's spokesperson in Congress, Íñigo Errejón, is this Saturday at the Puertas de Castilla Center in Murcia, participating in a political debate assembly on the organizational model of the coalition to lay the foundations of the party “without shortcuts.” These meetings are…
