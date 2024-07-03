Science Robotics: Robot camera modeled after human eye

Scientists from the University of Maryland (USA) have borrowed features from the human eye and applied them to create a bionic camera. The invention is described in the journal Science Robotics.

The specialists sought to create an “event camera” that would clearly and quickly record images and transmit them to the robot. Scientists tried to eliminate the main drawback of current robotic cameras – blurring of the image in motion.

Using software, the scientists were able to reproduce microsaccades — rapid movements of the human eye lasting 10–20 ms. The continuous rotational movement of the camera mechanism imitated the reactions that occur naturally in the human eye. Thanks to this, the camera learned to quickly stabilize and focus the image.

“Our cameras have excellent performance in extreme lighting conditions, low latency, and low power consumption,” said senior author Cornelia Vermüller, who said the system would be especially useful in self-driving cars, which need to capture precise, clear images while driving.

At the end of June, scientists from the University of Tokyo (Japan) reported that they had grown skin for the “face” of a humanoid robot. The resulting prototype robot with soft skin could show emotions and even smile.