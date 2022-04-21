Clamorous proof of pride of Olimpia Milano that folds Efes 73-66 and draws the series (1-1). Without the injured Datome and Melli, Mitoglou suspended for doping, Milan also lost Delaney and Rodriguez in the fourth period (dragging them up to now) but, with an immense Shields, tore a race 2 that was nothing short of exciting. Defense but also a lot of heart in a finale where Hines, Bentil, Hall and all the rest of the chorus help the Milanese company. The flames of Larkin and Micic are not enough for the Turks. Messina at the end of the match is proud, but not too optimistic: “Isn’t Ataman too disappointed? Of course, he knows that the series is almost over, we will play without 4-5 players”.

The race

–

Immediately great aggression from Olimpia who shows his teeth to the Turks, Rodriguez shoots 4-2. The Efes tries to operate Micic, Moerman and Dunston work well in rebound, four points straight for the ex from Varese, 4-10. The Forum supports its favorites who react immediately, the eternal axis Rodriguez-Hines works in a chronometric way, Bentil grabs the parity at an altitude of 10. Ataman’s team is released from the arc with Micic but it is still Chacho time in the first place fourth, 19-17 at 10 ‘. The battle climate continues also in the opening of the second quarter, impact also for Delaney and Tarczewski who give new life to the red and white attack, 24-22. Guests who are persistently and alternately looking for a perimeter solution, an immediate response from Milan with Daniels, 27-25. Ricci also fights fiercely with the hosts who prove to have much more reactivity than in game 1. Efes relies on Larkin’s improvisations but Dunston is the factor in his own half, Singleton’s 27-33. Another red and white blaze once again at the end of the fourth, Rodriguez unleashes Tarczewski, an adrenaline-pumped Shields seals the tie at the interval, 33-33. Shields opens fire even after the long break, the former Trento drags the hosts back to 5 with three authentic spells, 42-35. The Efes fires blanks, continuing the sterile shooting from the bow, sly and combative Milan that reaches the double-digit advantage after two shots by Rodriguez and one by Ricci, 53-43. Pure talented the Istanbul team avoids worse troubles with Larkin and Micic, an invention by Beaubois brings the challenge back to only one possession, 53-50. He does not give up Olimpia who finds the usual irrepressible Shields, also precious the dark work of Hall with the hosts who silence the Turks for 3 minutes.