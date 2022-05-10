Manchester City announced on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of the striker Norwegian Erling Haaland, but the English club must still reach a compromise with the player.

“Manchester City can confirm that it has reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland from July 1, 2022. This transfer is now subject to the completion of the terms of the contract with the player.” announced the English club.

Listed Borussia Dortmund also issued a statement announcing that Haaland is “close to committing to Manchester City”.

The 21-year-old goalscorer, regarded as one of the best players of his generation, has scored 85 goals in 88 games for Borussia Dortmund since his arrival in January 2020.

Haaland’s salary

The British press on Monday had given the formalization of the transfer as imminent, indicating that the English club had informed its German counterpart of its intention to activate the player’s termination clause, set, according to the press, at 60 million euros.

A gigantic contract awaits him in Manchester and should immediately make him one of the highest paid players at the club and in the Premier League, with an estimated salary of 20 million euros per year and a five-year contract.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano, specializing in transfers, said on his Twitter account: “Despite rumours, Erling Haaland’s salary agreed with Manchester City will not go beyond the level agreed with Kevin De Bruyne, which is now worth around £375,000 a week ($461,000).” That is, about 65 thousand dollars per day.

Just two hours after this announcement, Pep Guardiola had indicated that he could not comment on the information about the player’s next signing. “Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City have told me that I can’t say anything until the transfer is fully completed,” he had replied at a press conference before the postponed match of matchday 33 in the Premier League on Wednesday at Wolverhampton.

AFP