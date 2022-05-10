<br><div id="">\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t<article class="newsfull newsfull--gallery">\n\t\t\n\t\t<div class="newsfull__gallerylist">\n\t\t\t\t<div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>This May 10, the mothers do not have a celebration, they have taken to the streets to demand the search for their disappeared children, there are cases of disappeared since 1974<span> Elizabeth Flores.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1652203994158\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/05\/10\/madres2_crop1652203176273.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Where are our children? This May 10 marks a decade since the march of searcher mothers from Michoac\u00e1n, they reveal that in 10 years there has been no progress in the cases they accompany."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Where are our children? This May 10 marks a decade since the march of searcher mothers from Michoac\u00e1n, they reveal that in 10 years there has been no progress in the cases they accompany.<span> Elizabeth Flores.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1652203994372\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/05\/10\/madres3_crop1652203235649.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="The searcher mothers arrived at the 21st Military Zone in Morelia, to make visible the forced disappearances at the hands of the military and the Michoac\u00e1n Police."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>The searcher mothers arrived at the 21st Military Zone in Morelia, to make visible the forced disappearances at the hands of the military and the Michoac\u00e1n Police.<span> Elizabeth Flores.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1652203994782\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/05\/10\/madres4_crop1652203284970.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Various groups were present to accompany the mothers, they know that the pain that is relived on this day, shared and accompanied is more bearable, between tears the young women have filled the entrance of the 21st Military Zone with alerts of search for men and women, victims of the crime against humanity \u00abforced disappearance\u00bb."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Various groups were present to accompany the mothers, they know that the pain that is relived on this day, shared and accompanied is more bearable, between tears the young women have filled the entrance of the 21st Military Zone with alerts of search for men and women, victims of the crime against humanity \u00abforced disappearance\u00bb.<span> Elizabeth Flores.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1652203995226\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/05\/10\/madres5_crop1652203338385.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="When someone dies, they have to be let go, when someone is disappeared they have to be brought back. A son of one of the victims listens attentively to the long list of disappeared persons who were present today."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>When someone dies, they have to be let go, when someone is disappeared they have to be brought back. A son of one of the victims listens attentively to the long list of disappeared persons who were present today.<span> Elizabeth Flores.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1652203995400\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/05\/10\/madres6_1_crop1652203403435.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Organized feminist women also took to the streets to remember the struggle of mothers, not leaving them alone and being there to hug them with their hearts is important to them, mothers have been alone for a long time."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Organized feminist women also took to the streets to remember the struggle of mothers, not leaving them alone and being there to hug them with their hearts is important to them, mothers have been alone for a long time.<span> Elizabeth Flores.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1652203995707\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/05\/10\/madres7_crop1652203493962.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="But not only mothers are looking, today the children of Patricia Paniagua decided to go out to "do something for their mother", little Angel, Beny and Mat\u00edas, traveled from Santa Ana Maya to remember that their mother did not return from work, the main suspect is free, the Attorney General of the State of Michoac\u00e1n did not present the evidence adequately during the trial."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>But not only mothers are looking, today the children of Patricia Paniagua decided to go out to "do something for their mother", little Angel, Beny and Mat\u00edas, traveled from Santa Ana Maya to remember that their mother did not return from work, the main suspect is free, the Attorney General of the State of Michoac\u00e1n did not present the evidence adequately during the trial.<span> Elizabeth Flores.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1652203995925\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/05\/10\/madres8_crop1652203551819.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="" los="" han="" desaparecido="" desde="" hoy="" en="" d="" la="" estrategia="" ha="" cambiado="" lo="" importante="" es="" no="" olvidar="" a="" nuestros="" desaparecidos="" somos="" voz="" de="" que="" ya="" est="" con="" nosotros="" exigimos="" verdad="" y="" justicia="" seguiremos="" hasta="" encontrarlos="" sentencian="" las="" mam="" este="" mayo.=""\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>"They have disappeared since 1974, today the strategy has changed, the important thing is not to forget our disappeared, we are the voice of the disappeared who are no longer with us, we demand truth and justice, and we will continue until we find them", sentence the moms this May 10th.<span> Elizabeth Flores.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1652203996180\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/05\/10\/madres9_crop1652203596690.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="The only wish of the mothers is that their children return, in tears they say that they wait for them every day, other mothers who had the fortune to find their children continue in search of the children of their companions."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>The only wish of the mothers is that their children return, in tears they say that they wait for them every day, other mothers who had the fortune to find their children continue in search of the children of their companions.<span> Elizabeth Flores.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1652203996551\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/05\/10\/madres10_crop1652203642859.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="They took them alive, we want them alive! They took them alive, we want them alive! The march of searcher mothers left from the 21st Military Zone towards the Government Palace Elizabeth Flores.
