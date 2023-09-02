He Manchester City went on his way without fail against the fulham (5-1) with a hat-trick from Erling Haalandon Saturday in the fourth day of the Premier League, in which Chelsea lost their second game of the season, at home against Nottingham Forest (1-0).

With Belgian Jérémy Doku starting for the Citizens for the first time, the team coached by Pep Guardiola achieved their fourth victory in as many games before the national team break.

tremendous goals

The Argentinian Julian Alvarez He opened the scoring (31) and Nathan Aké (45+5) and especially Erling Haaland’s hat-trick (58, 70, 90+5) were in charge of completing a new win.

The Norwegian has six goals in four championship games, in line with his record figures from last season.

“Every year it is like this in this club. We started a little late and a little careless because we played until the last game (of the season) because we are the best team,” Haaland said after the game, before warning: “From here We’re just going to get better.”

Haaland appeared at game time. As a scorer. He extended a pass, first, his partner, Julián Álvarez, and did not fail.

Later, in minute 70, the Norwegian sealed the match, once again, in a hold by Issa Diop on the Argentine attacker, one of the most prominent. It was a penalty. The scorer executed it. Haaland did not fail.

He closed the game in added time, where he accentuated his voracity. He took advantage of a ball received from Sergio Gomez to beat Leno again and expand, with his first triplet of the course, his particular scoring account. Six goals already in four games.

