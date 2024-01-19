Erling Haaland He was chosen as the best player in the world at the gala of the Globe Soccer Awards, which took place this Friday in Dubai and which awarded the best football players in the world in 2023.

“The first thing I want to say is thank my family, my teammates and the people who live football,” said the forward. Manchester City.

Excited

Haaland, with his goals, led his club to be the best in 2023, a team that took most of the awards.

“I want to show with my career that one can go far. It's about working hard and having the right people by your side,” said the goalscorer.

The fans chose the best player and the choice went to the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.

The award for best emerging player went to Jude Bellingham, from Real Madrid, who has become a figure of the Spanish club.

And the award for the best player in the world was the Spanish Aitana Bonmatí, who this week also received The Best. Colombian Linda Caicedo was nominated for this award.

Rarely does the world of football reward the best sports director and this time the winner was Cristiano Giuntoli, from Juventus.

Ederson, The goalkeeper for Manchester City and the Brazilian national team was the most outstanding goalkeeper in 2023.

Coach Pep Guardiola was satisfied after his team's victory.

The best performing midfielder last season was Rodrigo, also from Manchester City, who last year won the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA CUP.



The legend of Chelsea and English football, John Terry, He was awarded for his sporting career and Lionel Escaloni, DT of Argentina, he was the most outstanding technician.

It was no surprise that Manchester City was chosen as the best team of last year. And to complete, well, his DT, Pep Guardiolawas the best technician of the year.

