DIn view of the protests surrounding the Eritrea Festival, the police warn against driving to Gießen. A police spokesman said that more than 1,000 officers were deployed in the city and arrested protesters. Stones were thrown, smoke bombs were thrown and objects were thrown from a bridge. The officers used batons, tear gas and water cannons. 100 to 150 people tried to climb over a fence to the Hessenhalle event site. The city stopped bus services at noon.

Thorsten Winter Correspondent for the Rhein-Main-Zeitung for central Hesse and the Wetterau.

Arrests were made in Giessen before the controversial Eritrea Festival began on the exhibition grounds. A police spokesman was unable to give the exact number. “We are now deployed in several places,” he said when asked. In the early morning, officials had already arrested around 60 suspected disturbers of the festival organized by the Central Council of Eritreans in Germany and sent them into custody. A judge ordered a 47-year-old man who had incited violence to be held in custody until Monday.

It is rumored on social media that one participant in the protests has allegedly been killed. The police said that they had no information about this. “Our appeal to you not to spread such false reports,” says a police report on Twitter.

2500 participants expected

Around 1,000 police officers are on duty in the city. A police helicopter supports the forces on the ground. The situation has not calmed down since early morning, the spokesman said. The festival is scheduled to last until Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, the organizers expected around 2,500 participants. A rally is also planned for Saturday. A lift that was originally registered there, however, was prohibited by the assembly authority. In the center of Gießen, there may be traffic disruptions today due to the events and meetings mentioned.







After violent protests at the Eritrea Festival last summer, the city wanted to prevent the new edition this year by banning it – but the courts saw no basis for this.